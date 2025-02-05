How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women WSL Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Chelsea Women and West Ham Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women and West Ham Women are set to kick off the WSL Cup semi-finals when the two sides meet at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday.

While the Blues enjoyed a 1-0 league win at Villa Park, West Ham suffered a narrow defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL Cup match between Chelsea Women and West Ham Women will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, WSL YouTube and BBC Sport Website.

Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women kick-off time

The WSL Cup match between Chelsea Women and West Ham Women will be played at Kingsmeadow - the home to Chelsea Women and Academy teams - in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Coach Sonia Bompastor would once again miss the services of Lucy Bronzy and Sandy Baltimore through injuries, while the club has announced that goalkeeper Zecira Musovic is pregnant.

Catarina Macario is likely to get the nod ahead of Lauren James up front, with Maika Hamano expected to be brought into the number 10 role.

West Ham Women team news

Coach Rehanne Skinner will reflect heavily on the recent defeats against Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup and WSL but is unlikely to make one too many changes to her line-up.

Although Kinga Szemik could replace Megan Walsh in goal, Shekiera Martinez and Riko Ueki should continue to feature in attack, while Amber Tysiak is back after serving a ban last time out.

