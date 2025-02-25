+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Stamford Bridge
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelseaSouthamptonChelsea vs Southampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea and Southampton will be looking to arrest their respective slumps when they meet for a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Although 34 points are separating them on the league standings table, both teams have endured a similar last five games that include an FA Cup fourth-round exit followed by back-to-back losses in the English top flight.

The Blues' last league outing was a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa, while the rock-bottom side are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Southampton Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestSOU
12
F. Joergensen
27
M. Gusto
4
T. Adarabioyo
3
M. Cucurella
6
L. Colwill
20
C. Palmer
8
E. Fernandez
25
M. Caicedo
19
J. Sancho
7
P. Neto
18
C. Nkunku
30
A. Ramsdale
7
J. Aribo
14
J. Bree
37
A. Bella-Kotchap
16
Y. Sugawara
2
K. Walker-Peters
18
M. Fernandes
4
F. Downes
32
P. Onuachu
33
T. Dibling
20
K. Sulemana

3-4-3

SOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ivan Juric

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Already without injury victims Omari Kellyman, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Nicolas Jackson, Romeo Lavia and Marc Guiu, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca suffered another blow as Trevoh Chalobah was forced off with a back problem in the Villa loss.

Tosin Adarabioyo could earn the nod ahead of Josh Acheampong at the back, and Reece James may be rested despite completing 90 minutes over the weekend.

Southampton team news

The Saints manager Ivan Juric will also have to cope without Jan Bednarek after the defender suffered a muscular problem against Brighton. Moreso, in case Taylor Harwood-Bellis is not passed fit due to an ankle issue, Jack Stephens may be introduced in the back three alongside Armel Bella-Kotchap and James Bree.

Ross Stewart, Ryan Fraser and Adam Lallana remain sidelined by injuries, while midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is ineligible to face his parent club.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

SOU

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

13

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

