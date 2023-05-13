This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Nottm Forest: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Nisanth V Easwar
Premier LeagueChelsea vs Nottingham ForestChelseaNottingham Forest

All you need to know about the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, including kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Nottingham Forest in an important Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues are out of the race for the top four but will want to end the season on a high with back-to-back wins in the bag.

Chelsea recently ended a nine-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. They won't have it easy against Nottingham Forest, who are involved in a race for survival in the Premier League. Forest have two wins in their last 14 matches but will take confidence from a 4-3 win over Southampton in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date:May 13, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm BST
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Stamford Bridge. The game kicks off at 3pm BST.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

Due to the blackout on broadcasts of 3pm kickoffs, this game is not available live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will miss the committed performances from Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season due to injuries. Of the trio, Frank Lampard believes only Chilwell has slightest chance of making it into the squad before the season comes to a close.

Aside from the trio, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Marcus Bettinelli and Armando Broja remains unavailable for selection against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Slonina
Defenders:Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:Gallagher, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kante, Kovacic
Forwards:Sterling, Felix, Pulisic, Havertz

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has said that Serge Aurier's injury will be assessed ahead of the club's trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The full-back was replaced in the 64th minute of Monday's 4-3 win over Southampton due to the injury.

Emmanuel Dennis will also be unavailable for the trip to London after picking up a knock before the Southampton game. However, Gustavo Scarpa is edging closer to a return to action after returning to full training this week following a knee injury that has kept him out since April.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Felipe, Worrall, Niakhate; Cook, Freuler, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Awoniyi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Navas, Hennessey
Defenders:Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Niakhate
Midfielders:Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Ayew,
Forwards:Awoniyi, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2023Forest 1-1 ChelseaPremier League
January 2020Chelsea 2-0 ForestFA Cup
January 2019Chelsea 2-0 ForestFA Cup
September 2017Chelsea 5-1 ForestLeague Cup
January 2007Chelsea 3-0 ForestFA Cup

