Chelsea and Ted Lasso producers criticised by supporters' club for 'disrespectful' use of doctored Ray Wilkins banner

Chelsea's involvement in the latest series of Ted Lasso has come under criticism after a banner honouring Blues legend Ray Wilkins was adapted.

Wilkins made over 200 appearances for Chelsea between 1973 and 1979 before stints as assistant manager under Gianluca Vialli, and later Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti.

The former midfielder died of cardiac arrest in April 2018 and has since been eulogised at Stamford Bridge, with a banner reading "They don't make them like Ray anymore".

Getty Images

In the latest episode of the hit series Ted Lasso, Roy Kent returns to his former club Chelsea while representing fictional side AFC Richmond.

After Kent walks out of the tunnel in his first return to the Bridge, the camera pans to the identical banner, only with the words doctored to read "They don't make them like Roy anymore".

twitter/CFC_FH

It is this adaptation of a club legend and a man highly regarded in many footballing circles that the Chelsea Supporters' Trust have taken issue with.

“RE: Ray Wilkins Banner. This is a banner paid for by supporters to commemorate a Chelsea legend: Ray Wilkins," a statement from the fan group read.

“Many supporters have seen this edit to be disrespectful, and we have expressed our disappointment to club officials. We expect that CFC will address this in due course.”

The banner is one of many crossovers between the TV show and the west London club in recent days.

Videos of Blues manager Graham Potter as well as midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been posted on the club's official social media channels, as well as a graphic depicting a showdown between Chelsea and AFC Richmond.

Thus far Chelsea and Apple TV have not commented on the adapted Ray Wilkins banner.