Another blow: Loaned out Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku loses ROC Nation representation after turbulent summer

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ended his association with Roc Nation Sports in another blow for the Chelsea striker who is currently on loan at Roma.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian football star had been represented by Roc Nation since the end of 2018. This agency boasts an impressive football roster that includes Kevin De Bruyne, Vinicius Junior, and Federico Dimarco. However, according to The Telegraph, the agency has parted ways with Lukaku after an eventful summer in which the forward ended up in Roma on a loan deal after turning his back on Inter and Juventus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Roc Nation has not officially commented on the split, Lukaku is no longer featured on their website indicating the separation. It was Roc Nation's influence, particularly through their relationship with co-controlling owner Todd Boehly, that persuaded Chelsea to loan Lukaku back to Inter Milan after just one season back in London following a whopping £97.5 million move from the Italian giants. Moreover, when Chelsea initially insisted on a permanent transfer for Lukaku, it was Roc Nation who again emerged as the saviour as they successfully convinced the club's co-controlling owners, Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, to allow a temporary switch to Roma.

In terms of representation, Lukaku has worked with lawyer Sebastien Ledure and Italian agent Federico Pastorello. He has also been involved with Mino Raiola's agency, which brokered his move to Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? It is believed that Roc Nation's influence within Chelsea could pose challenges for Lukaku if Roma does not opt for a permanent signing at the end of the season. The club has set a £37 million release clause in his renegotiated contract, which includes a substantial pay cut if he were to return to Stamford Bridge next summer.