Will Chelsea go on another transfer spree in the summer? Potter predicts Blues' lavish spending is over

Graham Potter does not believe Chelsea will go on another lavish spending spree in the summer after signing eight new players in January.

Chelsea overhauled in January

Spent more than £300m in the summer

in the summer Potter say Chelsea won't repeat spree

WHAT HAPPENED? Since a Todd Boehly-backed consortium took over Chelsea in the summer of 2022 the Blues have spent more than £600 million ($731m) across two transfer windows, bringing in 14 new players. They were the biggest spenders in January, splashing around £323 million ($394m) on signings which includes a British record £106 million ($131m) fee for Enzo Fernandez. However, Potter predicted that the Blues will put the brakes on their spending and will not invest heavily in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t think the spending will continue as it has. There was a regeneration [of the squad] and I think we have to say the next window and the window after will be different, that’s for sure," he told reporters.

Potter also defended Chelsea's big spending in the transfer market: "I can understand the perspective. I disagree with it but I understand it. I think what we have tried to do is be creative. We have tried to invest in the now and the future. We are in a position where we want to keep improving. That is the ambition of the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were involved in a tug-of-war with Benfica for Fernandez regarding the payment structure of the deal but had the last laugh on Tuesday in a dramatic final act on deadline day. When the manager was asked whether he was involved in the negotiations he denied having any role. "I'm the head coach so I don't get too involved in the nitty gritty of deadline day. I am just totally focused on the next day's training and preparing the team for Fulham. I've been involved too long to know that there are some things you can't control and I couldn't do anything at that point to change things. I found out that we’d signed Enzo when it was all done and I'm very pleased, because he is a fantastic player."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

@ChelseaFC

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will host Fulham on Friday night at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League west London derby.