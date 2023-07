Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is poised to join Marseille on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Gabon international set for Ligue 1 move

Chelsea clearing out bloated squad

Aubameyang endured miserable Blues spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that Aubameyang is poised to move to Marseille on a free transfer. The Ligue 1 club have agreed a deal with Chelsea and the ex-Arsenal striker is set to sign a three-year contract, with his medical scheduled for Thursday.

