'Not good news' - Chelsea midfielder Kante set to miss World Cup after injury setback

N'Golo Kante is in danger of missing the World Cup after Chelsea coach Graham Potter confirmed he has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

  • Midfielder has been out since August
  • Kante suffered setback in recovery
  • Expected to miss the tournament in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Kante has not featured for the Blues since the second Premier League game of the season on August 14, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury. But the France international faces an even longer period out of action and L'Equipe reports that he will not be fit to feature at the World Cup in November.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea boss Potter is worried about the 31-year-old's condition after the latest update, telling reporters: "Historically, there are things that have happened that are a concern. It happened in the last stage of his rehab which is a concern. He is due to see a consultant at the weekend. It is a setback, not good news, but I can't give you anything more until after the weekend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will come as a huge disappointment to Kante, who played a key role in France's 2018 World Cup victory. Meanwhile, Chelsea are still without new defender Wesley Fofana - who Potter revealed would not be back until 2023 - and are sweating over the fitness of full-back Reece James, who picked up a knock against AC Milan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kante (injured) Chelsea 2022-23Getty ImagesN'Golo Kante FranceGettyN'Golo Kante France World Cup 2018Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will continue their campaign without Kante on Sunday when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League.

