WHAT HAPPENED? Terry, who formerly worked as an assistant at Aston Villa, returned to Stamford Bridge this summer to take up a coaching role in Chelsea's academy. But despite working in the club's setup, he no longer thinks of managing their senior team, a dream he had cherished for a very long time.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chronicle Live, the former English international said, "Now I've realised it's not going to happen. My one dream I had when I left Chelsea was that I was going to come back as manager, but now I know it won't happen. It hurts me and it'll constantly be niggling away at the back of my mind."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender also revealed that he was interviewed by Newcastle United for the manager's role back in 2021 before they appointed Eddie Howe at the helm.
He added, "When I left Villa, I applied for two or three jobs; I interviewed for Newcastle, and I interviewed for a couple before that I didn't get. It was a really good process for me because you sit in those meetings and you go 'Actually, I'm way off this, I'm glad I didn't get it,' and you learn how to present in those meetings. Initially, I didn't go to League One because I didn't know a lot about it, I'd never played there. That's why I ended up in the Championship because I'd played a season there, I'd coached a couple of years and I fully understood the schedule. I applied for two jobs in League One and didn't get either of them."
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side will next take on Blackburn Rovers in a Carabao Cup round of 16 clash on Wednesday.