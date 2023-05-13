Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes huge mistake to gift Nottingham Forest opening goal as Frank Lampard's controversial decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga backfires

A huge error from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifted Nottingham Forest a lead at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard decided to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy started ahead of Kepa

Makes error after just 13 minutes

Chelsea in danger of 15th league defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard made the call to start Mendy - a player he effectively signed to replace Kepa in 2021 - ahead of the Spaniard, who has been the regular No.1 this season. However, the decision backfired inside 15 minutes when the Senegal international made a calamitous error, coming to claim an in-swinging cross and getting absolutely nowhere near the ball, allowing Forest's Taiwo Awonyi to nod into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Explaining the selection before kick-off, Lampard said: "It is an opportunity that I think for his part is well deserved from how he's training. We've got two very good goalkeepers here that have played for us and Kepa's playing really well. It's certainly not an issue with Kepa but, for Edou, it's good for him to play a game for us. He's a top goalkeeper so that's the decision."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will hope to turn things around in the remainder of the match. Things don't get any easier after, with matches against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle rounding off their nightmare season.