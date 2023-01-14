Chelsea set to sign Mudryk in incredible £89m deal after hijacking Arsenal's move for Shakhtar winger

Chelsea have made a dramatic attempt to hijack Arsenal's touted transfer move for Mykhailo Mudryk, GOAL can now confirm, and a bid has been accepted.

Chelsea made last-second flight to seal deal

Hijack young star from Arsenal

Seven-year contract agreed

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Gunners have heavily been linked with the Shakhtar Donetsk winger all winter, the Blues have remained in the picture too. As first reported by Fabrizio Romano and confirmed by GOAL, the Chelsea board flew to Poland in an attempt to reach a verbal agreement over a €100 million ($108m/£89m) offer.

And now personal terms between Chelsea and Mudryk for a seven-year contract have also been agreed, with the player ready to head to London for a medical.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Shakhtar offered an update on Mudryk's future on Twitter.

"FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today," the club tweeted. "Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have already failed with two bids but a breakthrough in negations was understood to have been made Saturday. They're now on the verge of being beaten to the player by a top rival.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? Nothing has been signed yet, but Chelsea appear to have moved ahead of Arsenal in the tight transfer battle and could close the deal soon.