Chelsea end nine-year Premier League run with three-goal salvage job at West Brom

The Blues fell behind early on at The Hawthorns but hit back in style after the break to snatch a share of the spoils

have become the first Premier League side in nine years to take something from a game in which a three-goal deficit had to be overcome at half-time.

The Blues endured a nightmare start to their latest outing against .

Some more questionable defending from Frank Lampard’s side, with Thiago Silva contributing to that on his English top-flight bow, handed the initiative to the hosts.

Slaven Bilic’s men were in dreamland as they netted on three occasions through the opening 27 minutes as Callum Robinson bagged a brace for the Baggies, while Kyle Bartley also got in on the act.

West Brom knew that a response was coming, with big-spending Chelsea not prepared to roll over.

Lampard’s words of wisdom at the interval had the desired impact, with Mason Mount grabbing a lifeline for the visitors inside 10 minutes of the restart.

Callum Hudson-Odoi offered the Blues renewed hope 20 minutes from the end and Tammy Abraham completed a stunning comeback in stoppage-time.

Chelsea showed that they have the stomach for a fight in 2020-21, with much expected of the west London outfit on the back of sizeable investment.

They have added another point to their tally after an eventful outing at The Hawthorns, becoming the first team since 2011 to stage such a fight back.

3 – Chelsea have become the first Premier League team since West Ham in February 2011 to avoid defeat after trailing by 3+ goals at half-time, a game which was also against West Brom at the Hawthorns, and ended 3-3. Character. pic.twitter.com/lLDfRSDEH3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

While Chelsea can take plenty of heart from their second-half performance, West Brom need to respond quickly to another hefty blow to their confidence.

Bilic’s side are enduring a tough return to the big time, having secured promotion last season, and have just one point to show for their efforts through three fixtures.

Like Chelsea, defensive leaks need to be plugged in the Baggies’ ranks.

It is not the first time that they have found themselves in this position either, with the surrendering of commanding leads something they know plenty about.

3 - West Bromwich Albion have failed to win a Premier League game having led by 3+ goals for the third time, more than any other side in the competition. Collapse. #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/PqcIyBZBQh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

West Brom head to next weekend, with a confidence boost being sought at St Mary’s while, while Chelsea have a derby date with arch-rivals to take in before returning to Premier League action at home to another London foe in the form of .