Chelsea defender Guehi completes loan move to Swansea

The teenage centre-back will continue his development at the Liberty Stadium over the next six months, with the Swans currently chasing promotion

defender Marc Guehi has joined Swansea on loan until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 19-year-old has already taken in a training session with his new team-mates, and will be available for selection when the Swans face local rivals on Sunday.

Guehi was only able to appear in two matches for Chelsea in the first half of the season, with the wait for his full Premier League debut still ongoing.

The talented U21 international is likely to play far more regularly at the Liberty Stadium, and Swansea will have the option to extend his loan for an extra year in the summer.

Guehi was born in the and signed for Chelsea at the tender age of eight, before making his way through the club's youth ranks.

He played a key role in the Blues Under-18s' treble success back in 2017, and was subsequently rewarded with his first professional contract for the club.

Guehi has since emerged as a regular in Chelsea's U23 setup, helping them maintain an unbeaten run through the first half of the season with his superb displays in the heart of the defence.

Swansea were also able to bring in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on a temporary deal this week, and he will now link up with a former team-mate in south .

Brewster and Guehi were stars of the England U17 squad which won the World Cup three years ago, with both men getting their names on the scoresheet in a 5-2 final win over .

Steve Cooper will now hope that a teenage pair can help his side return to the Premier League, with the Championship table wide open after 26 fixtures.

Swansea are in the final play-off position at the moment, one point ahead of seventh-place and 11 points behind leaders .

A win over Cardiff could see them rise to third if results go their way this weekend, with a home fixture against Atheltic set to follow on January 18.