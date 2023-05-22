Chelsea set to see off competition from Real Madrid & Bayern Munich to sign PSG defender Ashley Lawrence

Chelsea are set to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Ashley Lawrence on a free transfer, beating Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to her signature.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Evening Standard, the Blues have reached an agreement to sign the Canada international when her contract in the French capital expires in the summer. The 27-year-old full-back will reportedly pen a three-year contract with Emma Hayes' side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have seen off some stiff competition to land Lawrence, with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich having been keen on signing the defender. She will become the club's third new arrival, following the captures of midfielder Sjoeke Nusken and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The west Londoners are in need of defensive reinforcements after club captain Magdalena Eriksson announced that she would be departing this summer. Forward Pernille Harder is also leaving, although Chelsea have lined up USWNT star Catarina Macario as her replacement.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Another WSL title is within touching distance for Chelsea, who likely just need to avoid defeat against Reading on the final day of the season.