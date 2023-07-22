'Unlike Chelsea!' - Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has dig at Blues' lack of European football amid Moises Caicedo transfer saga

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi had a not-so-subtle dig at Chelsea and their lack of European football next season while discussing Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea made Caicedo top target

Brighton standing firm on midfielder

De Zerbi makes snide comment

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are attempting to sign Caicedo from Brighton, but are meeting resistance from the coastal side. De Zerbi has pointed out that Brighton would have to find a great player to replace him because they will compete in the Europa League, a luxury Chelsea will not have this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Caicedo stays with us until my owner changes his mind. I have no idea of what can happen in the future — but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player,” De Zerbi said. “We have to substitute him with a great player because this year we play in the Europa League, unlike Chelsea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton massively outperformed Chelsea last season, despite spending nowhere close to the amount the west London side did over the course of the last year. Yet it remains to be seen if it was just a one-off, or a sign of things to come.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Having lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, Brighton will be hoping they'll be able to keep hold of the Ecuadorian this summer.