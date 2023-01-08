Chelsea boss Potter reveals he hides being 'p*ssed off' well as he addresses 'robot' comparisons

Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted that he gets 'p*ssed off' at times as he addressed claims of lacking emotion on the touchline.

Potter says hides his frustration well

Admits he gets 'p*ssed off' at times

Chelsea face Manchester City in FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The new Chelsea boss has been at the receiving end of criticism for the team's poor run of form of late. The Blues have won just one out of their last eight Premier League games and are currently 10th with 25 points from 17 matches. Potter has also been accused of being overly calm in press conferences and on the sideline.

WHAT THEY SAID: After being asked if he gets irritated by the latter criticism, Potter told reporters: "It’s not like I’m some robot, just speaking to this [water] can all the time. I hide it well. Of course, there are times when you get cross and angry. But my responsibility is to come to you and to speak in as respectful way as I can, even though some of your questions are stupid.

"I have to answer the questions as best and as respectfully as I can, because I represent a fantastic football club. I have to come here and represent Chelsea after the match regardless of the fact I’m p****d off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The good news is that there is seemingly no pressure from Chelsea’s ownership group which is headed by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. The board is prepared to show faith in the tactician and he will be given money to spend in the January transfer window - with the club already confirming the arrivals of Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues once again face Manchester City in a FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday, having lost to Pep Guardiola's side at home on Thursday evening.