League One
The Valley, Charlton
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seeking to strengthen their League One play-off hopes, Charlton Athletic will face relegation-threatened Cambridge United at The Valley on Thursday.

The hosts enter Boxing Day on the back of a three-game unbeaten league run following a 5-0 thrashing of Northampton Town. On the other hand, Garry Monk's side suffered a 4-0 beating at the hands of Huddersfield Town in their most recent fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United kick-off time

League One - League One
The Valley, Charlton

The League One match between Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United will be played at The Valley in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Charlton Athletic team news

The Addicks' boss Nathan Jones will be tempted to name an unchanged line-up from the Northampton win, although Danny Hylton will be pushing for a start after scoring off the bench last time out.

However, Miles Leaburn and Tyreece Campbell are expected to continue to feature as the front pair once again.

Cambridge United team news

As for the visitors, trio James Gibbons, Paul Digby and Mamadou Jobe are likely to remain out of contention due to injury.

Despite being taken off at half-time in two straight games, Liam Bennett is set for another spot in the XI here, while Elias Kachunga and Shayne Lavery should support Bolton-owned Dan Nlundulu in attack.

Form

CHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHA

Last 5 matches

CAM

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

