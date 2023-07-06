Chaos at Wrexham! New home shirt sells out within just TWO HOURS as fans scramble outside club shop to get hands on 2023-24 League Two kit

Another mad scramble has been sparked at Wrexham, with supporters desperately trying to get their hands on the club’s new shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons secured promotion back to the Football League in record-breaking style last season, with the National League title claimed with over 100 points and a century of goals. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to draw up ambitious plans for the future, with an excited fan base being swept along for the ride. United Airlines have been announced as Wrexham’s new front of shirt sponsor – replacing social media giants TikTok – and demand for the 2023-24 jersey has exceeded supply. Online orders led to the jersey selling out at one stage, with supporters now queuing around the block in a bid to get their hands on a prized possession at the club shop.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new Wrexham home shirt is priced at £54.95 in the club’s shop - £39.95 in junior sizes – and can expect to shift some impressive numbers now that it is on general sale. Wrexham have confirmed that several sizes have already sold out within two hours of going on sale and "all other sizes are selling fast."

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be donning their smart new kits during the team’s pre-season tour of America – where they are due to face Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United – while Reynolds and McElhenney will likely be back at STok Racecourse for a 2023-24 League Two opener against MK Dons on August 5.