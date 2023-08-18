More chaos at Bayern Munich! Thomas Tuchel in dispute with club over Joshua Kimmich role with coach calling him 'too slow'

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly at odds with his own club over the role of Joshua Kimmich who he believes to be "too slow".

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, Tuchel craves a more dynamic player to feature in the holding defensive role and sees Kimmich as more of a 'number eight'. The coach and player have had a private conversation about the matter in which Tuchel expressed his concern that Kimmich was 'too slow' for the position. Kimmich, however sees himself as the deepest midfielder - an opinion shared by Bayern president Uli Hoeness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues in that time, life is rarely dull at FC Hollywood. Indeed, last term's European capitulation and bizarre domestic title win have seen the Bavarian giants in somewhat of a neurotic mode this summer - despite the £100 million ($126m) arrival of Harry Kane.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Bayern open their title defence tonight with a trip to Werder Bremen where Kane is slated for a first start.