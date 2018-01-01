Live Scores
Champions League last 16 draw: Man Utd face PSG, Liverpool land Bayern & Juventus tackle Atletico

Elsewhere, reigning champions Real Madrid will take on Ajax, Manchester City must tackle Schalke and Tottenham will battle with Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United will face Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp must tackle German opposition in the form of Bayern Munich.

Manchester City take on Schalke, Tottenham battle Borussia Dortmund and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus meet Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Lyon have been handed the unenviable task of trying to shackle Lionel Messi and Barcelona, Roma have been paired with Porto and Ajax with reigning champions Real Madrid.

