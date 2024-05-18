This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic, who were recently crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership, will take on St. Mirren in their final league game of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic have 90 points from their 37 matches, six points more than second-placed Rangers. Having only lost three games in their entire season, the champions will be confident of signing off in style with a win. And that should be fairly straightforward against fifth-placed St.Mirren who have registered only one win in their last five matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date:May 18, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30pm BST
Venue:Celtic Park

The match will be played at Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Ultra HDR

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic attacker Yang Hyun-Jun will be evaluated before kickoff after missing the midweek win over Kilmarnock due to a foot injury.

James McCarthy remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Forrest, Idah, Maeda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

St. Mirren team news

For St. Mirren, they will be without Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Jonah Ayunga, who are recovering from hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

St Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, Fraser; Brown, O'Hara, Baccus, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Scott.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hemming, Urminsky
Defenders:Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton
Midfielders:Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin
Forwards:Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/04/24Celtic 3 - 0 St. MirrenPremiership
11/02/24St. Mirren 0 - 2 CelticFA Cup
02/01/24St. Mirren 0 - 3 CelticPremiership
02/11/23Celtic 2 - 1 St. MirrenPremiership
20/05/23Celtic 2 - 2 St. MirrenPremiership

Useful links

