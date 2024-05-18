Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic, who were recently crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership, will take on St. Mirren in their final league game of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Celtic have 90 points from their 37 matches, six points more than second-placed Rangers. Having only lost three games in their entire season, the champions will be confident of signing off in style with a win. And that should be fairly straightforward against fifth-placed St.Mirren who have registered only one win in their last five matches.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time
|Date:
|May 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12.30pm BST
|Venue:
|Celtic Park
The match will be played at Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic attacker Yang Hyun-Jun will be evaluated before kickoff after missing the midweek win over Kilmarnock due to a foot injury.
James McCarthy remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Forrest, Idah, Maeda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn
St. Mirren team news
For St. Mirren, they will be without Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Jonah Ayunga, who are recovering from hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.
St Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, Fraser; Brown, O'Hara, Baccus, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Scott.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hemming, Urminsky
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton
|Midfielders:
|Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin
|Forwards:
|Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/04/24
|Celtic 3 - 0 St. Mirren
|Premiership
|11/02/24
|St. Mirren 0 - 2 Celtic
|FA Cup
|02/01/24
|St. Mirren 0 - 3 Celtic
|Premiership
|02/11/23
|Celtic 2 - 1 St. Mirren
|Premiership
|20/05/23
|Celtic 2 - 2 St. Mirren
|Premiership