Celtic vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Scottish Cup final

How to watch the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers will face off at Hampden Park for an Old Firm showdown in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides will be looking to end the 2023-24 season on a high by securing a domestic double, as Celtic have successfully defended their Scottish Premiership crown, while Rangers won the Scottish League Cup earlier in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The Scottish FA Cup final will be played at Hampden Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 1 and BBC One Scotland in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic have a clean bill of health, as reported by manager Brendan Rodgers in his pre-match presser, although Stephen Welsh is a doubt after the defender was forced off as the Hoops lifted the Scottish Premiership title, while Yang Hyun-Jun has missed each of the Bhoys' last five matches with a foot issue.

Veteran English goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to start for the final time in his professional football career before he hangs up his boots.

Matt O'Riley, who has recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 48 games for Celtic this season, will partner captain Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate in the middle of the park, with Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda vying for a return in attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has opted to remain silent on the injury front, but he has revealed that he is willing to take risks with a number of players in his injury-plagued side.

John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Danilo and Connor Goldson all missed last weekend's draw with Hearts, but the Gers were bolstered by the return of Abdallah Sima and Ridvan Yilmaz, both of whom made cameo appearances and could be cleared fit to start on Saturday if needed.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, King, Davies, Yilmaz; Diomande, Raskin; McCausland, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/24 Celtic 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 07/04/24 Rangers 3-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 30/12/23 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership 03/09/23 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership 13/05/23 Rangers 3-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership

Useful links