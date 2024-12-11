How to watch today's Celtic Women vs Real Madrid Femenino Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Celtic Women and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following an emphatic 13-0 win over Glasgow Girls & Women in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, Celtic Women are back in Women's Champions League action as they play hosts to Real Madrid Femenino at New Douglas Park on Wednesday.

However, the Ghirls are yet to open their account in Europe and are already eliminated from Group B.

With hopes to top the group, along with a secure ticket to the knockouts, Alberto Toril's side are coming off Saturday's 5-1 home win against Sevilla the Spanish Liga F.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Celtic Women and Real Madrid Femenino will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Celtic Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Celtic Women and Real Madrid Femenino will be played at New Douglas Park in Hamilton, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic Women team news

Chloe Craig remains sidelined with an ACL injury that the defender sustained in September.

With Kelsey Daugherty in goal, Caitlin Hayes and Kelly Clark could be paired at the heart of defense.

Jennifer Smith and Amy Gallacher are likely to be involved in midfield, while either Murphy Agnew or Saoirse Noonan start up front.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Winger Athenea del Castillo remains ruled out with a fractured collarbone, while Antonia Silva is a major doubt after missing a handful of games.

Linda Caicedo and Signe Bruun could continue from the onset, given that a win is crucial to keep their hopes of finishing atop the group alive.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CEL Last match RMA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Real Madrid Femenino 4 - 0 Celtic 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

