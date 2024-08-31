How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic and Rangers will be involved in the first Old Firm derby in this season's Scottish Premiership when they face-off at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The hosts have a perfect record in the league after three games, while the Gers trail their arch rivals by a couple of points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Maik Nawrocki would be ruled out due to injury, while Matt O'Riley and Michael Johnston have left the club to join Brighton and West Brom respectively.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could name an unchanged side from the 3-0 win at St. Mirren.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Idah, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Carter-Vickers, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, Iwata, Bernardo, Shaw, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Rangers team news

As for the visitors, Nicolas Raskin, Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz remain sidelined through injuries.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be tempted to stick to his winning combination after the 6-0 win over Ross County last time out.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Sterling, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Dowell, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Matondo, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Celtic and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 25, 2024 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Scottish Cup May 11, 2024 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership April 7, 2024 Rangers 3-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership December 30, 2023 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership September 3, 2023 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership

