How to watch today's Celtic vs Hibernian Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic will welcome Hibernian to Celtic Park for a Scottish Cup last-eight encounter on Sunday.
The Bhoys booked their place in the quarters after scoring five unanswered goals against Raith Rovers, while Hibs made it here following their solitary-goal victory over Ayr United in the fifth round.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Celtic vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup quarter-final match between Celtic and Hibernian will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1 and will be available to stream online live via Premier Player.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Celtic vs Hibernian kick-off time
The Scottish Cup quarter-final match between Celtic and Hibernian will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to be without Auston Trusty, James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo on account of their respective injuries.
In attack, Yang Hyun-Jun's double after coming off the bench in the 5-2 league win against St. Mirren last weekend could see the South Korean rewarded with a start alongside Adam Idah and Jota.
Hibernian team news
As for the visitors, Joe Newell is ruled out with a groin injury, while Warren O'Hora emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock in the 2-1 league win against Hearts at the weekend.
With no other concerns, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie will continue to be partnered up front.