Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona travel to Celta as the Catalan giants look to dampen Celta's hope of survival on the last day of the La Liga campaign

A disastrous campaign for Celta Vigo could result in relegation if the home side fail to triumph against the current Spanish champions. Celta are seeded in the 17th spot in the table and anything other than three points could see them drop to the Segunda division for the first time in 11 years.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men have a shambolic season having accumulated just 40 points from 37 games and are on the brink of relegation on the last day of the top-flight campaign.

The Sky Blues’ last won a fixture in April and have failed to register a victory since then. And last week’s 1-0 loss to Elche could dampen their hopes of producing a miracle in their own backyard.

While on the other hand, Spanish champions Barcelona will look to cap off their campaign with a victory and leave the travelling fans with favourable memories.

Xavi’s men have had a scintillating season and after winning the prestigious trophy as a player, the former Blaugrana midfielder has won his maiden La Liga title as a manager.

The 3-0 victory against Mallorca after two consecutive slip-ups against Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad could provide enough confidence to produce another magical night in the league.

The fixture will also be the last match of two of Barca’s long-time servants, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba- with both the players bidding adieu to the famous Blue and Purple of the Catalan giants. Three points would also see Xavi’s men break the 90-point barrier and draw curtains on a fantastic domestic season.

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona confirmed line-ups

Celta Vigo XI (4-3-3): Villar; Mingueza, Dominguez, Nunez, Galan; Veiga, Beltran, O Rodriguez; Perez, Seferovic, Torre

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alonso; F de Jong, Kessie, Garcia; Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphinha







FC Barcelona's next fixtures

The Spanish heavyweights travel to Japan on the 6th of June to face Vissel Kobe in their first round of pre-season friendlies. Barcelona will then head to the USA to face Juventus and Arsenal on the 22nd and 26th of July respectively in their pre-season tour.