Carragher: I can't argue for VAR anymore

The former Liverpool defender thinks the refereeing system has been a failed experiment in the Premier League

Jamie Carragher has run out of patience with VAR, saying he doesn’t think it has done what it was brought in to do and he can’t argue in favour of it anymore.

The system has come in for fresh criticism over the weekend, with notable incidents in ’s game with , ’s trip to , and ’s game with .

As far as Carragher is concerned, the fact that VAR has made so many headlines this season shows it isn’t doing its job.

"I am now looking at it and thinking that I can't argue for it anymore," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I am probably seen as someone who is pro-VAR in terms of how I have spoken about this at the start of the season and in terms of how I have reacted to things on social media.

"I was never pro-VAR. What it was is that I felt it should have been given a chance and in some ways, I felt I was fighting for VAR because so many people were negative about it from the start.”

While Carragher wasn’t a fan of the system from the offset, he like many others was of the opinion that if it worked properly, it could be of help to referees and improve the sport.

But eleven games into a Premier League season which has seemingly had a fresh VAR flashpoint every weekend, Carragher is tired of the constant disagreements its use – or misuse – is causing.

"VAR has been brought in to help our game,” he added. “And when I say our game, it's not just the players, it is the supporters, the pundits, the owners.

"We have the best game in the world so how can we make it better? How can it move with the times? That's why I was supporting it. Never stand still. Other sports are doing it.

"I am actually tired of listening to people complaining about it and I have got nothing to come back at them with because the whole point of VAR was to help referees.

"We spend so often in this job talking about decisions by referees. We are now spending probably double or triple that time talking about decisions so it hasn't done what it was brought in to do."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta outlined his frustrations with the system following a controversial penalty call in his side’s game on Saturday, saying he thinks the on-field referee has to make the final call.

However, Carragher doesn't think that would help matters, instead heaping further pressure on match referees.

"The thing about the picture on the side of the pitch, I didn't want referees to look at that," he added. "I wanted someone to look at that cold in Stockley Park or wherever it may be.

"The referee is running over there having made the decision, the crowd is screaming and shouting, he's hot and bothered and he's got two sets of benches in his ear.

"So I am not sure it's this thing that will cure everything if the referee goes over there."