'It's over' - Carlo Ancelotti sends out strong message on Real Madrid's summer transfer plans amid talk of late Kylian Mbappe bid

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Real Madrid's summer business is over amid continued Kylian Mbappe rumours.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mbappe-Madrid case has been one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas in recent history which has spilled out over several transfer windows and still shows no signs of slowing down. The French superstar continues to be linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer, especially after Paris Saint-Germain put a price tag on their marquee player. However, Ancelotti has insisted that Madrid are done with incomings, at least for this transfer window, pouring cold water on the Mbappe speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if there will be any new signings, he stated: "No, I rule that out. 100% no. It's over, I discard any new signing before the market closes — the squad is closed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian manager has been rotating his squad with young guns including Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham being preferred in midfield ahead of the old guard of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Ancelotti revealed that Modric is unhappy with his involvement but assured that the Ballon d'Or winner will get his opportunities and ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia.

"Luka has already decided to stay here. He's not happy he's not playing but he will have minutes. He will help us during the season," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will return to action against Celta Vigo in a La Liga fixture on Friday evening.