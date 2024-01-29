Cape Verde vs Mauritania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and Mauritania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cape Verde will take on Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round-of-16 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Monday. Cape Verde were toppers in a group that also had the likes of Egypt and Ghana, whereas Mauritania qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.

Cape Verde pulled off a victory against Ghana in their opening game of the tournament. Then they beat Mozambique before holding Egypt to a 2-2 draw in the final group fixture to qualify as group winners. Mauritania lost their matches against Burkina Faso and Angola but sneaked a win past Algeria to become one of the best third-placed teams. They will find it hard to beat an in-form Cape Verde.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The match will be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cape Verde team news

Bebe has been absent from the lineup of the Group B winners since sustaining an injury during the triumph over Mozambique. The former Manchester United player's availability for Monday's match remains uncertain.

Abdou's team can rely on Aboubakary Koita, the skilful wide attacker who led the group stage in completed dribbles.

Cape Verde predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Paulo; Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Tavares, Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira Midfielders: Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca Forwards: Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

Mauritania team news

As for Mauritania, Mohamed Dellahi Yali, the match-winner against Algeria, is also in doubt for Monday's match following an injury suffered in the 1-0 victory over the Fennecs.

They have a fully fit squad otherwise and will be looking to cause an upset in the Round of 16 and continue their first foray past the group stages in AFCON history.

Mauritania predicted XI: Niasse; Keita, El Abd, Ba, Abeid; Gassama; Bouna, Thiam, Mouhsine, Koita; Anne

Position Players Goalkeepers: N. Diaw, Niasse Defenders: K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye Midfielders: Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom Forwards: Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2019 Mauritania 2-1 Cape Verde AFCON July 2019 Cape Verde 0-0 Mauritania AFCON

