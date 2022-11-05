Guardiola fuming! Cancelo shown red card after giving away silly penalty in Man City's clash with Fulham

- Cancelo shown straight red in first half
- Defender knocked Fulham player to ground
- Guardiola had stern word with Portugal star
WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back was penalised for barging Harry Wilson off the ball inside the City box 25 minutes into the match. Cancelo was shown a straight red card and was given a lecture by coach Pep Guardiola before walking down the tunnel, while Andreas Pereira converted the penalty to make it 1-1.
WHY WAS IT GIVEN? The Portugal international made no attempt to play the ball and simply rammed into the Fulham player to knock him off the ball.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
THE REACTION:
The Man City bench was not happy with Cancelo for this one
The full-back can be exploited in these situations
And the Fantasy Premier League players are devastated!