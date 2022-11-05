Guardiola fuming! Cancelo shown red card after giving away silly penalty in Man City's clash with Fulham

Peter McVitie
Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23
Joao Cancelo conceded a penalty and was sent off in the first half of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday.

  • Cancelo shown straight red in first half
  • Defender knocked Fulham player to ground
  • Guardiola had stern word with Portugal star

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back was penalised for barging Harry Wilson off the ball inside the City box 25 minutes into the match. Cancelo was shown a straight red card and was given a lecture by coach Pep Guardiola before walking down the tunnel, while Andreas Pereira converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? The Portugal international made no attempt to play the ball and simply rammed into the Fulham player to knock him off the ball.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Joao Cancelo red card Manchester City 2022-23
Pep Guardiola Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23

Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23

THE REACTION:

The Man City bench was not happy with Cancelo for this one

The full-back can be exploited in these situations

And the Fantasy Premier League players are devastated!

