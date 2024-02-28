Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group C leaders Canada look to wrap up the group stages of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on a high as they face Costa Rica Women in a do-or-die match for the latter.

Canada Women have looked in sublime touch in what has been a cake walk in the group stage scoring 10 goals in their opening two games. The Canucks have kept back-to-back clean sheets and would be aiming to finish the group stages with a perfect record.

Costa Rica Women, on the other hand, registered their first win of the competition against El Salvador on the back of a scintillating brace from Priscilla Chinchilla. With Canada favourites to win the contest, José Vidal's side will be looking to spring a surprise otherwise they could be dumped out of the tournament if Paraguay have a favourable result against El Salvador.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm GMT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will cross swords at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston Texas on February 28, 2024.

The two sides will kick-off at 11:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

Nichelle Prince spearheaded Canada's attack in their inaugural match of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup but the forward sustained an unfortunate calf injury ruling the Kansas City Current striker out of the competition.

Despite Prince's unfortunate absence talismanic forward Adriana Leon has stepped up for the Canucks bagging a brace in the opening encounter and following it up with a thundering hattrick against Paraguay.

Leon will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Sporting CP forward Olivia Smith who has two goals in two games for Canada.

Canada Women predicted XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lacasse, Fleming, Quinn, Rose; Leon, Smith, Lawrence

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Rose, Gilles, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Carle, St-Georges Midfielders: Lacasse, Fleming, Quinn, Rose, Awujo, Grosso, Alidou Forwards: Leon, Smith, Lawrence, Huitema, Viens, Larisey

Costa Rica Women team news

Costa Rica's manager José Benito Rubido Vidal switched to a back five after their defeat on their first matchday and helped turn the tie in their favour.

Maria Salas was dropped to the bench with Sheika Scott given the opportunity to lead Costa Rica's forward battery and Vidal could stick with the same eleven.

Pachua's midfielder Priscilla Chinchilla bagged a brace in their victory against El Salvador and she would be vying to continue her purple patch in front of goal.

Costa Rica Women predicted XI: Solera; Guillen, F. Villalobos, del Campo, Valenciano, Elizondo; G. Villalobos, Chinchilla, Rodriguez, Barrientos; Scott

Position Players Goalkeepers: Solera, Bermudez, Diaz Defenders: Guillen, F. Villalobos, del Campo, Valenciano, Elizondo, Cruz, Benavides, Blanco Midfielders: G. Villalobos, P.Chinchilla, Rodriguez, Barrientos, E.Chinchilla, Bonilla, Pinell, Campos Forwards: Scott, Salas, Brenes, Solis

Head-to-head

Date Match Competition 12 July 2022 Canada Women 2-0 Costa Rica Women CONCACAF W Championship 8 Feb 2020 Canada Women 1-0 Costa Rica Women CONCACAF Olympic Qualification 12 Oct 2018 Costa Rica Women 1-3 Canada Women CONCACAF W Championship 11 Jun 2017 Canada Women 6-0 Costa Rica Women International Women's Friendly 9 Jun 2017 Canada Women 3-1 Costa Rica Women International Women's Friendly

