Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final match between Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just days after facing each other in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Group C, Canada Women and Costa Rica Women square off once again in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Canada Women produced a scintillating performance against Costa Rica beating them 3-0 as they wrapped up the group stages with three back-to-back victories. The side will be confident of emulating their heroics once again as they face a familiar opposition at the BMO Stadium.

Costa Rica Women, on the other hand, have a daunting challenge ahead of them. Down after their defeat against Canada, La Sele would be eager to avenge their group stage defeat otherwise they will be dumped out of the competition from the quarter-finals.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 :00 am GMT Venue: BMO Stadium

Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will square off at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on March 3, 2024.

The two sides will kick-off at 12:00 am GMT in the UK.

How to watch Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final match between Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

Canada have just one injury concern with Kansas City forward Nichelle Prince ruled out after Matchday 1 owing to a calf injury.

The Canucks could stick with a similar eleven that featured against Costa Rica Women. Shelina Zadorsky bagged a brace against La Tricolor in their group stage clash while Jordyn Huitema netted the opener.

Canada Women predicted XI: Sheridan; Gilles, Buchanan, Zadorsky; Lawrence, Fleming, Awujo, Carle; Leon, Huitema, Larisey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Rose, Gilles, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Carle, St-Georges Midfielders: Lacasse, Fleming, Quinn, Rose, Awujo, Grosso, Alidou Forwards: Leon, Smith, Lawrence, Huitema, Viens, Larisey

Costa Rica Women team news

José Benito Rubido Vidal switched to a back four once again against Canada in their group-stage defeat with two defensive midfielders guarding the backline.

Emilie Valenciano and Emily Chinchilla could continue as the two defensive midfielders if Vidal opts for a similar 4-2-3-1 formation with Daniela Cruz, Mariana Benavides, Valeria del Campo, and Gabriela Guillen continuing in defence.

Despite Priscilla Chinchilla's brace against El Salvador on Matchday 2, the youngster was used as a substitute against Canada but the Pachuca midfielder could return to the starting lineup once again with everything on the line.

Costa Rica Women predicted XI: Solera; Guillen, del Campo, Benavides, Cruz; Valenciano, E. Chinchilla; Villalobos, Rodriguez, P. Chinchilla; Salas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Solera, Bermudez, Diaz Defenders: Guillen, F. Villalobos, del Campo, Valenciano, Elizondo, Cruz, Benavides, Blanco Midfielders: G. Villalobos, P.Chinchilla, Rodriguez, Barrientos, E.Chinchilla, Bonilla, Pinell, Campos Forwards: Scott, Salas, Brenes, Solis

Head-to-head

Date Match Competition 29 Feb 2024 Canada Women 3-0 Costa Rica Women CONCACAF W Gold Cup 12 July 2022 Canada Women 2-0 Costa Rica Women CONCACAF W Championship 8 Feb 2020 Canada Women 1-0 Costa Rica Women CONCACAF Olympic Qualification 12 Oct 2018 Costa Rica Women 1-3 Canada Women CONCACAF W Championship 11 Jun 2017 Canada Women 6-0 Costa Rica Women International Women's Friendly

Useful links