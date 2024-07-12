Canada vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 third place play-off

How to watch the Copa America match between Canada and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada and Uruguay will square off in the third-place play-off encounter of 2024 Copa America at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

After being ousted by Argentina in the semi-finals, Alphonso Davies and co. can still bag a million more USD in prize money than the 15-time winners who were edged out by Colombia in the last four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada vs Uruguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The 2024 Copa America third-place play-off match between Canada and Uruguay will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Copa America third-place play-off match between Canada and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Tajon Buchanan remains absent due to injury, so Jacob Shaffelburg is likely to continue in tandem with Davies on the left side.

Cyle Larin and Jonathan David would keep their place as the two main threats in attack, while Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette will be pushing for a start ahead of Ismael Kone and Stephen Eustaquio in midfield.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Davies; Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Uruguay team news

Besides Guillermo Varela and Nicolas de la Cruz, Darwin Nunez faces a ban as CONMEBOL open an investigation after the Liverpool star was seen throwing punches in a brawl with Colombia fans following Uruguay's semi-final defeat.

So there is a possibility of Luis Suarez starting upfront, with Facundo Pellistri and Maximiliano Araujo supporting from the wide areas, while Nahitan Nandez is back after serving his own ban.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is ruled out with a muscle injury, and Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after sustaining a knock in the Colombia loss.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Suarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Caceres, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Canada and Uruguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 27, 2022 Canada 0-2 Uruguay International Friendly February 2, 1986 Uruguay 3-1 Canada Miami Cup

