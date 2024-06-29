Canada vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Canada and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada are seeking a spot in the Copa America 2024 knockouts as they face Chile in the final group game at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday.

Despite kicking off their run with a 2-0 loss to Argentina, the tournament debutants have the edge following a 1-0 win over Peru last time out.

Meanwhile, coming off a 1-0 loss to Argentina, La Roja aim for their first win in this edition of the tournament. Ricardo Gareca's side played out a goalless draw with Peru in their opening game.

Canada vs Chile kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The Copa America match between Canada and Chile will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Saturday, June 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Canada vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Canada and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Second-half substitutes in the Peru win, Kamal Miller, Jonathan Osorio and Tajon Buchanan could continue in place of Derek Cornelius, Ismael Kone and Liam Millar.

With Richie Laryea at left-back, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies should be able to play a bit further up on the left side, while Jonathan David supports Cyle Larin in attack.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Buchanan, David, Davies; Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Chile team news

Gareca would be tempted to deploy Ben Brereton Diaz in place of either Eduardo Vargas or Victor Davila alongside Alexis Sanchez and Dario Osorio in the offensive half of the midfield.

Sanchez, Davila and Erick Pulgar are all a booking away from a one-match ban. However, Pulgar should continue alongside either Rodrigo Echeverria or Marcelino Nunez in holding midfield.

Eduardo Vargas is the main threat upfront.

Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Osorio, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz; Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Arias, Cortes Defenders: Suazo, Maripan, Isla, Diaz, Galdames, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Kuscevic, Fernandez Midfielders: Nunez, Pulgar, Osorio, Valdes, Pavez, Echeverria, Perez Forwards: Davila, Sanchez, Vargas, Zavala, Bolados, Guerrero, Brereton Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Canada and Chile across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 11, 1995 Chile 2-0 Canada International Friendly May 28, 1995 Canada 1-2 Chile Canada Cup May 25, 1988 Canada 1-0 Chile Stanley Matthews Cup August 13, 1987 Canada 2-2 Chile Pan American Games July 25, 1984 Canada 0-0 Chile International Friendly

