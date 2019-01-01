Can Pogba be trusted by Man Utd long term? Neville expects transfer push at some stage

The former Red Devils defender believes the Frenchman and his agent will seek a switch elsewhere if current standards at Old Trafford are maintained

Paul Pogba has seen his long-term future at questioned by Gary Neville, with the World Cup winner expected to push for a move elsewhere at some stage.

The international was acquired by the Red Devils in a record-breaking deal during the summer of 2016.

He was returned to Old Trafford from , with Jose Mourinho moving to bring a former academy graduate back to familiar surroundings.

The Portuguese was unable to bring the best out of a World Cup-winning midfielder, but has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeed where he failed.

Pogba has been a talismanic presence under the Norwegian, but is now seeing a return to form spark further questions of his future.

A move was mooted while frustrated under Mourinho, but Neville believes a deal could also be sought by the 25-year-old and his representatives if his current form is maintained and his value continues to increase.

The former United defender told Sky Sports: “To be balanced on Pogba, for two years, £95 million, he gave the club nowhere near enough in terms of performance levels and his contribution.

“In the last two or three months he's playing like the player - to be fair - that they bought for £95 million, and he's an outstanding player when he plays like he is doing at the moment.

“But in the back of my mind the problems that we were witnessing in the first two years will emanate again at some point.

“I think that his agent will be into him and he'll want his next move away, he'll want his next pay off and that's my problem with it and that's the issue I have with it. His commitment to the club has got to be long term and it has got to be at the level that Manchester United paid £95 million for him.

“He's been brilliant, he's been outstanding, but this is only three months of football in the two-and-a-half years from the three seasons so let's keep it in balance.

“If he's playing like this in two years all of us will be sat here saying wonderful, fantastic things. My personal view is that his agent will be into him in the next transfer window, or two or three, and saying 'come on, we need to get over there now, we need to get over to there'.

“That's my worry with him; can he be trusted in the long term?”

Pogba’s current contract with United is due to run until the summer of 2021.

The Red Devils have a 12-month option in that agreement which will likely be triggered if no extension is agreed before that point.