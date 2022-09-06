Caicedo responds to Liverpool transfer links as Brighton star sees £42m move speculated on

- Midfielder attracting interest
- Reinforcements required at Anfield
- Speculation being ignored
WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have found themselves short on options in the Anfield engine room of late after suffering a number of untimely injuries. There was talk towards the end of the summer window that Ecuadorian star Caicedo could be lined up for a £42 million ($49m) move to Merseyside, but no deal was done and the talented 20-year-old insists he is happy on the south coast.
WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo has said when asked about the rumours he continues to generate: “I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated South American joined the Seagulls in February 2021 and has taken in 16 appearances to date, with goals scored against Manchester United and Leicester.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are expected to remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, which could see Caicedo come back onto their radar in upcoming windows – with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham considered to be another of those in Jurgen Klopp’s sights.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Brighton have made a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with Caicedo thriving in a side that has collected 13 points from six games so far.