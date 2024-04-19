Cagliari vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cagliari will take on Juventus in the Serie A at the Unipol Domus on Friday. Juventus are third in the standings, 20 points behind the league leaders, and will be looking to secure a spot in one of the European competitions next season with only a few games to go this season. Cagliari are 14th in the table, in no man's land, but they will be looking to conclude their season with a few more wins in the bag.

Juventus have lost only one out of their last six matches, but they have also only won two games during the same period. They will need to be wary of complacency and get the job done away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cagliari vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Unipol Domus

The match will be played at Unipol Domus on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

Claudio Ranieri might be without Gaetano Oristanio, Andrea Petagna, Marco Mancosu, and Leonardo Pavoletti due to injuries in Friday's match.

Cagliari will hope they can utilize the rest of the available squad to pose a threat to Juventus at home.

Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Mina, Dossena; Nandez, Deiola, Makoumbou, Suleman, Augello; Luvumbo, Lapadula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radunovic, Scuffet, Aresti Defenders: Wieteska, Hatzidiakos, Augello, Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Di Pardo, Azzi, Goldaniga, Capradossi Midfielders: Jankto, Pereiro, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Prati, Viola, Deiola Forwards: Lapadula, Luvumbo, Desogus

Juventus team news

Paul Pogba remains suspended due to a doping ban and Nicolo Fagioli due to a betting rules violation.

Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are uncertain for Friday's game, although Milik could be considered for a spot on the bench if necessary.

Juventus predicted XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 11/11/23 Serie A Juventus 2 - 1 Cagliari 10/04/22 Serie A Cagliari 1 - 2 Juventus 22/12/21 Serie A Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari 14/03/21 Serie A Cagliari 1 - 3 Juventus 22/11/20 Serie A Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari

Useful links