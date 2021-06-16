Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Burnley kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at home to Brighton, with that game at Turf Moor being played on August 14.
See Burnley's full fixture schedule below.
Burnley Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brighton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Liverpool v Burnley
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Leeds United
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Burnley
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Arsenal
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Burnley
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Norwich City
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Burnley
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Burnley
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brentford
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Burnley
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Crystal Palace
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/11/2021
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v Burnley
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Burnley
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v West Ham United
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Burnley v Watford
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Burnley
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Everton
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Burnley
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Burnley
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Leicester City
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Burnley
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|Burnley v Manchester United
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Liverpool
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Burnley
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Chelsea
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Burnley
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Southampton
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Manchester City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Burnley
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Burnley
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Wolverhampton
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Burnley
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Aston Villa
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Burnley v Newcastle United