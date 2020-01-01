Bundesliga ready to resume on May 9 pending government approval, says CEO Seifert

CEO Christian Seifert has said that the league will be ready to return to competitive action as early as May 9, although government approval will be required before an official decision is made.

Seifert said: "The Bundesliga is ready to resume, no matter whether on May 9 or a later date. But it's not up to us to find a date. The political decision makers decide.

"We have not defined an exact date today. The fact that we are even able to think about resuming games underlines the performance of the German authorities.

"It would be presumptuous for the DFL to name an exact date for the restart."

Regarding testing, he added: "Professional football would not even consume 0.4 percent of the available test capacity in the country."

