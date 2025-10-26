How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night for their first Central Division showdown of the season. Tip-off is set for 6 pm ET, and while both teams enter with early-season promise, they're walking very different paths.

Cleveland finally broke through with its first win of the year against Brooklyn, but it wasn’t exactly a defensive masterclass. The Cavs have looked leaky on that end, giving up easy buckets and ranking just 20th in defensive rating (115.8). That’s not the kind of number you want when Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming to town.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Bucks will face off against the Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT.

Date Sunday, October 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, OH

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bucks and the Cavaliers live on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and Fubo (in-market).

Milwaukee Bucks team news

The Bucks, meanwhile, might not look like title favorites anymore, but as long as Giannis is around, they’re never out of the fight. The two-time MVP has opened the season in full beast mode, dropping 31 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists on Toronto's head Friday after torching Washington for 37 points, 14 boards, and five dimes in the opener. Even without the kind of supporting cast that once surrounded him, Antetokounmpo continues to bend games to his will.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Cleveland will be short-handed for its home opener, with Darius Garland, Max Strus, and De’Andre Hunter all sidelined. That means more responsibility for Donovan Mitchell, who’s been nothing short of electric — averaging 33 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting a blistering 55% from the field. Evan Mobley has been steady with 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Sam Merrill has quietly become a key perimeter threat, drilling 55% of his threes through two games.

The Cavaliers are putting up a respectable 111 points per game but have been dominated on the glass, averaging just 32 rebounds per contest. With Lonzo Ball dishing out 7.0 assists a night, the ball movement is there — but to take down Milwaukee, Cleveland will have to slow the tempo, protect the paint, and make life miserable for Giannis. Easier said than done.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/13/25 LVSL Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers 83–93 03/10/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers 100–112 12/21/24 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks 124–101 11/05/24 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks 116–114 11/03/24 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers 113–114

