Europa Conference League
Jan Breydel Stadion
Anselm Noronha

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina travel to Bruges with a one-goal advantage over Club Brugge as the two sides are set to face off in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Vincenzo Italiano's men picked up a 3-2 victory over Blauw-Zwart in the opening leg that was held at Stadio Artemio Franchi last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 8, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm BST
Venue:Jan Breydel Stadium

The UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Wednesday, May 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Club Bruges vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the UK, the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge team news

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika is out suspended, with Brugge boss Nicky Hayen expected to count on Hugo Vetlesen alongside Denis Odoi in the engine room.

Goalkeeper Nordin Jackers is likely to shake off his niggle to start in goal, while Maxim De Cuyper may get the nod over Bjorn Meijer at right-back.

Club Brugge possible XI: Jackers; De Cuyper, Spileers, Mechele, Sabbe; Odoi, Veltesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Jutgla; Thiago.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mignolet, Bursik, Jackers, Shinton
Defenders:Spileers, Mechele, Ordonez, Boyata, De Cuyper, Meijer, Sabbe, Odoi
Midfielders:Balanta, Otasowie, Vetlesen, Nielsen, Vanaken, Zinchernagel
Forwards:Skov Olsen, Skoras, Thiago, Jutgla, Barbera, Nusa, Homma, Talbi

Fiorentina team news

Italiano will miss forward Riccardo Sottil on account of a broken collarbone, while Gaetano Castrovilli has not been included in the Violets' Conference League squad.

So either Christian Kouame or Jonathan Ikone will need to replace Sottil going forward.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
Defenders:Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
Midfielders:Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
Forwards:Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Club Brugge and Fiorentina across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 2, 2024Fiorentina 3-2 Club BruggeUEFA Europa Conference League

Useful links

