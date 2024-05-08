Club Brugge vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina travel to Bruges with a one-goal advantage over Club Brugge as the two sides are set to face off in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Vincenzo Italiano's men picked up a 3-2 victory over Blauw-Zwart in the opening leg that was held at Stadio Artemio Franchi last week.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium

The UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Wednesday, May 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Club Bruges vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge team news

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika is out suspended, with Brugge boss Nicky Hayen expected to count on Hugo Vetlesen alongside Denis Odoi in the engine room.

Goalkeeper Nordin Jackers is likely to shake off his niggle to start in goal, while Maxim De Cuyper may get the nod over Bjorn Meijer at right-back.

Club Brugge possible XI: Jackers; De Cuyper, Spileers, Mechele, Sabbe; Odoi, Veltesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Jutgla; Thiago.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mignolet, Bursik, Jackers, Shinton Defenders: Spileers, Mechele, Ordonez, Boyata, De Cuyper, Meijer, Sabbe, Odoi Midfielders: Balanta, Otasowie, Vetlesen, Nielsen, Vanaken, Zinchernagel Forwards: Skov Olsen, Skoras, Thiago, Jutgla, Barbera, Nusa, Homma, Talbi

Fiorentina team news

Italiano will miss forward Riccardo Sottil on account of a broken collarbone, while Gaetano Castrovilli has not been included in the Violets' Conference League squad.

So either Christian Kouame or Jonathan Ikone will need to replace Sottil going forward.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Club Brugge and Fiorentina across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 2, 2024 Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge UEFA Europa Conference League

