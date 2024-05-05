Bromley vs Solihull Moors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch National League promotion final

How to watch the National League match between Bromley and Solihull Moors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bromley and Solihull Moors will both be out to make history when they go head to head at Wembley Stadium in the National League playoff final on Sunday afternoon for a first-ever experience in the EFL.

Bromley, who finished third in the National League table, earning five more points than their Wembley opponents during the regular season, booked their ticket in the final after coming from behind to beat in-form Altrincham last Sunday.

Solihull, who finished fifth during the regular season, showed that league position matters little in the play-offs, by thrashing second-place Barnet 4-0 on their own patch.

How to watch Bromley vs Solihull Moors

Bromley vs Solihull Moors kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The National League encounter between Bromley and Solihull Moors is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bromley vs Solihull Moors online - TV channels & live streams

This National League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bromley team news

Right-winger Louis Dennis is in line to start for Bromley here after Ben Krauhaus suffered an early injury in the semi-final.

Myles Weston was Bromley's hero against Altrincham, bagging a brace after the break, and the veteran is set to feature in a right wing-back role, supporting Dennis down the right.

Bromley possible XI: Smith; Webster, Grant, Reynolds; Weston, Arthurs, Charles, Odutayo; Dennis, Cheek, Whitely.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Aziaya, Smith, Orlowski Defenders: Kirk, Topalloj, Odutayo, Elerewe, Sablier, Webster, Reynolds, Passley, Kamari Grant Midfielders: Krauhaus, Bergkamp, Weston, Campbell, Woods, Vennings, Jones, Charles, Whitely, Arthurs Forwards: Taylor-Hart, Cheek, Olomola, Dennis, Marriott, Amantchi, Davies

Solihull Moors team news

Kyle Morrison was called on to fill in for Jay Benn at halftime against Barnet, and he could be recalled to start at the heart of the backline.

Jack Stevens will look to keep his berth ahead of Joss Labadie, who replaced him in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Tahvon Campbell has been in sensational form in the playoffs, playing a direct role in four of Solihull's eight goals, and he will keep his place down the middle of the attack.

Solihull Moors possible XI: Hayes; Clarke, Morrison, Whitmore, Newton; Osborne, Maycock; Sbarra, Stevens, Shade; Campbell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hayes, Flahavan, Myat Defenders: Taylor, Stearman, Clarke, Craig, Benn, Whitmore, Newton, Benton, Morrison Midfielders: Shade, Sbarra, Stevens, Labadie, Warburton, Osborne, Mafuta, Maycock, Martin Forwards: Boateng, Beck, Campbell, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/04/24 Bromley 3-0 Solihull Moors National League 06/04/24 Bromley 1-2 Solihull Moors FA Trophy 23/09/23 Solihull Moors 1-1 Bromley National League 01/04/23 Bromley 4-0 Solihull Moors National League 01/10/22 Solihull Moors 2-2 Bromley National League

