Abhinav Sharma

Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the WSL match between Bristol City WFC and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will look to boost their title bid when they make the trip to Ashton Gate for Sunday's clash with bottom-side Bristol City Women.

There is plenty on the line for the Robins, who sit at the opposite end of the table after taking just six points from their 19 matches and will be relegated if they lose this one. Although it's fair to say that an immediate return to the Women's Championship has been in the offing for much of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 28, 2024
Kick-off time:6:45 pm BST
Venue:Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol City Women's team will host Manchester City Women at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the UK, the WSL match between Bristol City Women and Manchester City Women is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on various devices. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City WFC team news

Bristol City will be unable to call upon the services of Satara Murray, Chloe Mustaki and Shania Hayles due to injury. Goalkeeper Fran Bentley is in line for a return to the starting lineup after missing the defeat to Liverpool through illness.

Bristol City Women possible XI: Bentley; Powell, Aspin, Bull, Connolly, Napier; Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Jones; Thestrup

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies
Defenders:Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward
Midfielders:Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce
Forwards:Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall

Manchester City Women team news

Man City Women have confirmed that WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw will miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury last weekend.

With Shaw out, Chloe Kelly might join Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp in the front three. City boss Gareth Taylor will also have to make do without Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver and Jill Roord at the weekend.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Aleixandri, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Keating, Maciver, Roebuck
Defenders:Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes
Midfielders:Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord
Forwards:Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15/10/23Manchester City W.F.C. 5-0 Bristol City WFCThe FA Women's Super League
26/02/23Bristol City WFC 1-8 Manchester City W.F.C.FA Cup, Women
26/01/23Bristol City WFC 0-6 Manchester City W.F.C.FA Women's League Cup
20/01/22Manchester City W.F.C. 3-1 Bristol City WFCThe FA Women's Super League
18/03/21Bristol City WFC 0-3 Manchester City W.F.C.The FA Women's Super League

Useful links

