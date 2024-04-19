Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women are set to take on relegation-threatened Bristol City Women in Saturday's Women's Super League (WSL) encounter at Ashton Gate.

Matt Beard's side are fifth after suffering a 4-1 loss to Manchester City, while the hosts remain rock bottom after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Ashton Gate

The WSL match between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City Women team news

The Robins boss Lauren Smith will be without the injured trio of Satara Murray, Chloe Mustaki and Shania Hayles.

The likes of Cecilie Struck and Carrie Jones are likely to be handed starts from the onset on Saturday, with Amelie Thestrup featuring in attack.

Bristol City Women possible XI: Bentley; Powell, Connolly, Aspin, Struck, Napier; Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Jones; Thestrup

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies Defenders: Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward Midfielders: Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce Forwards: Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall

Liverpool Women team news

Defenders Niamh Fahey and Jasmine Matthews, and forward Shanice van de Sanden will miss the game due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Danish midfielder Sofie Lundgaard will remain sidelined for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury against West Ham earlier this month.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Haug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, , Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 14, 2024 Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool Women's FA Cup December 10, 2023 Liverpool 1-1 Bristol City WSL April 3, 2022 Bristol City 2-4 Liverpool Women's Championship September 12, 2021 Liverpool 0-0 Bristol City Women's Championship January 19, 2020 Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool WSL

Useful links