This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Haji Wright Coventry FA Cup semi-final 2024Getty
EFL Cup
team-logo
Ashton Gate
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bristol City vs Coventry City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EFL CupBristol CityCoventryBristol City vs Coventry

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship sides Bristol City and Coventry City will be in action in a Carabao Cup first round tie at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

Liam Manning's men played a 1-1 draw with Hull City in their first competitive game of the season, while Coventry City suffered a 1-0 loss against Stoke City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs Coventry City kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 13, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Ashton Gate

The Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, August 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bristol City vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Centre-back Rob Atkinson is sidelined with a groin injury, while right full-back Ross McCrorie is nursing a hamstring injury.

Having joined Cider Army on loan from J1 League outfit Machida Zelvia, Yu Hirakawa remains a doubt on account of an ankle issue.

Sam Bell is likely to get the nod ahead of Sinclair Armstrong to lead the line of attack on Tuesday.

Bristol City possible XI: Bajic; Tanner, Naismith, Dickie, Pring; Williams, Knight, Bird; Wells, Bell, Mayulu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:O'Leary, Bajic, Thomas
Defenders:Pring, Naismith, Vyner, Dickie, Tanner, Roberts
Midfielders:Bird, Williams, Mehmeti, Knight, Sykes, Benarous, Gardner-Hickman, Stokes, Murphy
Forwards:Hirakawa, Mayulu, Bell, Wells, Cornick, Armstrong, Conway

Coventry City team news

Midfielder Ben Sheaf is said to be able to return from a leg injury only by next month, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is in contention after featuring in the Stoke loss.

However, there could be a few changes from the weekend tie, including Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante possibly joining Ephron Mason-Clark in attack.

Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Eccles, Torp, Palmer; Wright, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dovin, Wilson, Collins, Tyler
Defenders:Binks, Thomas, Dasilva, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Burroughs
Midfielders:Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer
Forwards:Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Thomas-Asante, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City and Coventry City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 30, 2024Coventry City 2-2 Bristol CityChampionship
October 21, 2023Bristol City 1-0 Coventry CityChampionship
January 1, 2023Coventry City 1-1 Bristol CityChampionship
October 4, 2022Bristol City 0-0 Coventry CityChampionship
August 10, 2022Coventry City 1-4 Bristol CityLeague Cup

Useful links

Advertisement