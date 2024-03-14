This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Brighton vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will have to become the first team to overturn a four-goal deficit in the Europa League as they welcome Roma to the Falmer Stadium on Thursday.

The round of 16 opening leg game at Stadio Olimpico ended 4-0 in favour of the Italian hosts last mid-week, resulting in an uphill task for the Premier League outfit in their maiden European exhibition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Falmer Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brighton vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will have to do without the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro, James Milner, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood for the crucial game.

Ansu Fati is likely to start just behind Danny Welbeck in attack, while Adama Lallana may need to pass a late fitness test.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Fati, Adingra; Welbeck.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
Defenders:Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders:Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana
Forwards:Enciso, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Roma team news

La Lupa boss Daniele De Rossi will miss Renato Sanches, Chris Smalling, Rasmus Kristensen, Tammy Abraham and Rick Karsdorp on account of knocks.

With one foot in the quarter-finals, De Rossi may not want to risk starting Paulo Dybala as the forward was forced off due to a muscle problem in Sunday's 2-2 Serie A draw with Fiorentina. So, Tommaso Baldanzi could see himself featured in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Spinazzola; Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini; Baldanzi, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Svilar, Boer
Defenders:Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik
Midfielders:Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
Forwards:Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 7, 2024Roma 4-0 BrightonUEFA Europa League

Useful links

