Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool visit Brentford in hopes of reaching within one point of the top four spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool face a tricky away fixture as they take on 10th-placed Brentford, who are unbeaten in their last five league games.

The Reds will be hoping to make it five successive wins and overtake Spurs to move to fifth place in the table, just one point below Manchester United, albeit having played a game more. Newest signing Cody Gakpo could make his official debut for Liverpool tonight.

Lying in sixth place, Liverpool haven't had the best of starts to the Premier League. But, with momentum on their side after picking up a string of wins, they will fancy subduing the likes of Ivan Toney, who has scored 12 league goals so far and is Brentford's biggest weapon.

Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Mbeumo

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp & Co. will next face Wolves in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Saturday, 7th January, followed by a trip to Brighton exactly one week later.