How to watch today's Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brentford will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Gtech Community Stadium for a Carabao Cup fourth-round encounter on Tuesday.

The Bees progressed to the last-16 stage after defeating League One side Leyton Orient 3-1 in the third round, while Danny Rohl's men reached here after edging Blackpool 1-0.

How to watch Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, October 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Mathias Jensen is available for selection after the midfielder recovered from a calf issue and featured off the bench in Saturday's 4-3 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, but Kristoffer Ajer is unlikely to be risked due to a foot injury.

Ajer would have the company of Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, Gustavo Nunes, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry in the treatment room.

Manager Thomas Frank could opt for changes in his XI for the cup game, so the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Kevin Schade and Yehor Yarmolyuk are likely to lead the attack here.

Brentford possible XI: Valdimarsson; Roerslev, Mee, Van den Berg, Meghoma; Jensen, Konak, Trevitt; Carvalho, Schade, Yarmolyuk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Meghoma, Collins, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Defender Akin Famewo is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining a knock in the 2-1 Championship win against Portsmouth at the weekend, while summer signing Olaf Kobacki has not made the squad due to a muscle problem.

Besides, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ben Hamer also remain sidelined with their own concerns, while Pol Valentin is suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: P. Charles; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa; Valery, Bannan, S. Charles, M. Lowe; Musaba, Windass; Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, P. Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Valery Midfielders: Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, S. Charles Forwards: J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2021 Brentford 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship October 21, 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford Championship March 7, 2020 Brentford 5-0 Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup December 7, 2019 Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Brentford Championship February 26, 2019 Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Brentford Championship

