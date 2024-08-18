This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Brentford vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will welcome Crystal Palace to the Gtech Community Stadium for a London derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

While Thomas Frank's side evaded the drop last season, Palace will aim to improve on their 10th-placed finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 18, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm BST
Venue:Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Ivan Toney will be available to lead the line of attack, but while Igor Thiago misses out after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season, Fabio Carvalho will be pushing to feature after joining the club from Liverpool.

Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry also occupy the infirmary.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox
Defenders:Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim
Midfielders:Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma
Forwards:Schade, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Crystal Palace team news

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will be hoping that Jean-Philippe Mateta will deliver the good in attack, with the likes of Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr roped in as reinforcements.

Matheus Franca is sure to miss with a groin injury, while Chris Richards could shake off his knock in order to feature at the back.

Meanwhile, despite vehement interest from Newcastle United, Marc Guehi is likely to be involved in Glasner's three-man backline.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Mateta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Riad
Midfielders:Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada
Forwards:Sarr, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 30, 2023Crystal Palace 3-1 BrentfordPremier League
August 26, 2023Brentford 1-1 Crystal PalacePremier League
February 18, 2023Brentford 1-1 Crystal PalacePremier League
August 30, 2022Crystal Palace 1-1 BrentfordPremier League
February 12, 2022Brentford 0-0 Crystal PalacePremier League

Useful links

