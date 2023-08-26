Brenden Aaronson sent off! USMNT star shown two yellow cards after 20 minutes in Union Berlin match against Darmstadt

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson was sent off just 20 minutes into Union's Berlin's Bundesliga clash against Darmstadt on Saturday.

Aaronson sent off in the 21st minute

Picked up two yellow cards in quick succession

Union Berlin scored three goals in first half

WHAT HAPPENED? The Union Berlin loanee picked up two yellow cards in quick succession and had to leave the pitch early on against Darmstadt. His first warning came in the fifth minute for a high boot challenge on Fabian Nurnberger. The second yellow card was for wasting time by kicking the ball even though the referee had stopped the play for a free-kick.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite going down to 10 men in just 21 minutes, Union Berlin managed to score three past their opponent in the first half as Danilho Doekhi, Robin Gosens and Kevin Behrens found the back of the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNION BERLIN? Urs Fischer's side will be next seen in action on September 3 when they take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.